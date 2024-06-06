Pokémon Go Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge: All Pokemon and rewards

The Slumbering Sands event will soon be available in Pokémon Go for a limited time. You have a chance to participate in this event, and along the way, there’s an event-themed Collection Challenge you can work on featuring several Pokémon spawning during the event.

These Pokémon have a good chance to appear in the wild, making them easy to find while playing. But some of the tasks might require evolving these Pokémon, and you want to catch them all before time runs out. The Slumbering Sands event in Pokémon Go only runs for a few days, and you don’t want to miss out on those rewards.

How to catch all Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge Pokémon

Take part in the Slumbering Sands event to catch Slakoth and Komala. Image via Niantic

There are four Pokémon featured in this event that you need to catch, and the rest have evolution requirements. Thankfully for trainers, the evolutions are the ones you need to obtain for the Slumbering Sands collection challenge. Oddly enough, none of them are featured from the Slakoth family, which are the featured Pokémon in this Pokémon Go event. Slakoth is always a worthwhile Pokémon to catch, especially given the strength of Vigoroth and Slaking in the Pokémon Go Battle League.

These are all the Pokémon you need to catch and evolve to complete the Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge. The event runs from June 7 at 10am to June 12 at 8pm in your local time zone. This gives you a full weekend to encounter all these Pokémon and enjoy the weather in your local region.

Catch a Drowzee

Catch a Mareep

Catch an Oranguru

Catch a Sandygast

Evolve a Drowzee into Hypno

Evolve a Flaafy into an Ampharos

Evolve a Mareep into a Flaaffy

Evolve a Sandygast into Palossand

All Slumbering Sands Collection Rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and a Komala encounter.

The requirements for this Collection Challenge are relatively easy. But Sandygast could be the most difficult Pokémon to hunt down. It’s a Pokémon that generally appears at the beach and not everyone may have this ecosystem in their immediate area. The increased chances of encountering these Pokémon during the event could make it easier for Sandygast to make an appearance, though. As a Ghost-type Pokémon, it does have an opportunity to appear at night.

