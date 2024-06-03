Pokemon Go Shared Skies Battle Moves update
Pokémon Go Shared Skies: All battle league move changes

What moves are you going to try out?
With the start of Pokémon Go‘s Shared Skies season, alongside a mountain of upcoming events, we’re also receiving a handful of battle league move changes. These buffs and nerfs will surely shake up your favorite teams and give you more options for who to use in a battle.

We won’t have any new moves added to the start of the Shared Skies season, which is slightly different from the World of Wonders battle league update. Still, there are several changes to some favorite Pokémon Go attacks, and a handful of Pokémon can learn new moves, potentially giving them some needed attacks that make them more viable choices. We’ll cover every move change coming to Pokémon Go‘s Shared Skies season, highlighting the positives and negatives of each one.

All move change buffs and nerfs in Pokémon Go‘s Shared Skies season

Only a handful of buffs and nerfs are coming to attacks for Pokémon Go‘s Shared Skies season. Although the season began on June 1, these move changes are coming on June 3 at 12pm CT. These won’t be the most significant changes in Pokémon Go‘s history, but they’ll consist of notable alterations, mostly with Spark, which got a heavy nerf. Any Lanturn fans will likely feel this fairly significantly in future battles.

Move NameMove Changes
ScaldDecreased the chance to lower the opposing Pokémon’s Attack.
Seed BombIncreased the damage of Seed Bomb from 60 to 65 during Trainer Battles.
SparkDecreased the attack power of Spark from six to five during Trainer Battles.
SwiftDecreased the damage of Swift from 60 to 55 and lowered the energy cost requirement during Trainer Battles.

All Pokémon moveset updates in Pokémon Go‘s Shared Skies season

After the Shared Skies season went live in Pokémon Go on June 1, several Pokémon received some additional attacks to their movesets. You can use a Fast TM or Charged TM to randomly roll to teach these Pokémon these moves, or you can use an Elite version to guarantee it, but I recommend holding onto an Elite Fast or Charged TM to use on a Legendary Pokémon. Surprisingly, Naganadel got a new move, and it can now use Dragon Claw.

MovesAll Pokémon Moveset Updates
CounterLokix
Dragon ClawNaganadel
FlyFearow, Salamence, Swanna, and Swoobat
Powder SnowCetitan and Cetoddle
SwiftClefable, Clefairy, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Teddiursa, Ursaluna, Usaring, and Wigglytuff
Thunder PunchChesnaught, Lucario, Pawmo, Pawmot, Riolu, Scrafty, Scraggy, and Typhlosion
