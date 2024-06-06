Pokémon Go Slumbering Sands: All Pokemon encounters, Field Research rewards, and bonuses

Slumbering Sands is one of the first major events for Pokémon Go’s Shared Skies season. It’s a relaxing one where your primary focus won’t be any new Pokémon or Shiny versions to hunt for, but it’s a perfect opportunity to grab the Slakoth family with visors.

Recommended Videos

The Slakoth evolution line is the only notable Pokémon appearing during the event, but there’s a chance to encounter a Shiny version of these Pokémon. For anyone who needs to add a powerful Slaking to their collection, this might be the chance to do it, and a handful of other Pokémon will appear throughout the Slumbering Sands event. This guide breaks down all the Pokémon encounters, Field Research rewards, and bonuses players receive until the event ends in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon encounters for Slumbering Sands in Pokémon Go

Catch Slakoth to evolve it into a Vigoroth, a widely sought-after Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

As expected, Slakoth and the rest of its family will appear throughout the Slumbering Sands event for the Shared Skies season. They’ll have the visor costume on, and each version has a chance to appear in their Shiny version. Don’t expect any major raid Pokémon, though, for this event. Alongside those Pokémon, several others can also spawn in the wild while you play this Pokémon Go event, and we’ve added an asterisk (*) next to their name. You can only encounter these Shiny versions if you’re lucky.

Drowzee*

Komala*

Mareep*

Munna*

Oranguru*

Psyduck*

Sandygast

Slakoth wearing a visor*

Slowpoke*

All Field Research rewards for Slumbering Sands in Pokémon Go

Not only can you find Pokémon in the wild during this event, but you can encounter them after completing specific Field Research tasks. These Field Research tasks are specific to the Slumbering Sands event, with a special banner around the task when you get them. These Pokémon can appear after completing those Field Research tasks in Pokémon Go, along with the other rewards.

We’ll be updating this section as the event continues.

All Slumbering Sands event bonuses in Pokémon Go

Finally, passive bonuses are available during the Slumbering Sands event, as they typically are in Pokémon Go. But the Slumbering Sands passive bonuses are slightly more limited. The only active reward is players receive twice as many experience points for catching a Pokémon. For anyone who still needs to level up their Trainer Level, catch as many Pokémon as you can, especially if you’re trying to hunt down a Slakoth wearing a visor.

Thankfully for trainers, there’s a free and paid pair of Timed Research tasks you can choose to work on during this event, as well as a collection challenge.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy