Pokémon Go reportedly hits $1 billion in player spending during 2020

Pokémon Go is a game that should’ve been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, in theory. But Niantic’s mobile game had its most successful year since launch in 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

The app generated $1 billion in the first 10 months of 2020. This figure is 30-percent higher than the same period last year and the total spent by players is 11-percent more than 2019 with two months left to go.

Image via Sensor Tower

Niantic quickly adapted the game to lockdowns and implemented stay-at-home features earlier this year so players could enjoy Pokémon Go from home. The mobile game is ranked third in terms of global player spending this year outside of third-party Android stores, such as those in China, according to Sensor Tower, behind PUBG Mobile and Honor Kings.

Pokémon Go was launched in 2016 and saw immediate success. The app reached $832 million by the end of the year but saw a decline in 2017. The game managed to regain revenue in the following year, surpassing its 2016’s marks.

Players from the U.S., Japan, and Germany make up the majority of the revenue, accumulating a total of $4.2 billion in player spending globally since launch, according to Sensor Tower. The U.S. also comes in first place for downloads, but Brazil has the second most unique installs, followed by Mexico.

Pokémon Go has greatly improved since launch with the addition several features such as Raid Battles, Team Go Rocket, a buddy system, and limited-time events. The stay-at-home changes in those features also gave trainers a chance to enjoy the game from home.