Pokémon Go players get second Halloween treat with Shadow Lugia raids, Shiny Zorua debut

If you thought the first part of Pokémon Go’s Halloween 2023 event was full of treats, Niantic is making sure to put a few extra goodies into the game as it celebrates the spooky season and the launch of the new Party Play feature. This includes several costumed Pokémon appearing, Shiny Zorua making its Pokémon Go debut, and Shadow Lugia dropping into raids for the first time.

Running from 10am local time on Oct. 26 to 8pm local time on Oct. 31, players will have an increased chance to encounter a Pikachu and Gengar wearing new Tricks & Treats costumes. Pokémon from previous Halloween events like Spooky Festival Vulpix, Halloween Mischief Piplup, and more will also be obtainable again.

The Tricks & Treats Pikachu is actually a fun continuation of something the Pokémon community has noticed in recent years too, where certain Pokémon products or promotional art featuring Pokémon in costumes will later be used in games like Pokémon Go and UNITE. In this case, a Pikachu plush featuring this orange ensemble was released earlier this year—though the Pokémon Go costume does remove the Gimmighoul on its hat.

They removed Gimmighoul from Pikachu's hat. How dare they? 😛 https://t.co/EViEcrr50e pic.twitter.com/pZR5Stov7h — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) October 18, 2023

Shiny hunters will be happy to see Shiny Zorua and Zoroark finally made obtainable during this event, too.

If you didn’t catch enough Greavard during its Pokémon Go debut in Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 Part One, it will be available to encounter via Field Research during Part Two. You can also claim or finish the Greavard-themed Timed Research, and special Spiritomb research, added in Part One up until 8pm local time on Oct. 31.

But this event isn’t all about treats. Team Go Rocket will host a takeover during Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 Part Two from Oct. 26 to 31.

It seems Ghost-type Pokémon aren’t the only ones lurking around this Halloween—Team GO Rocket and Giovanni seem to have a couple tricks up their sleeves! pic.twitter.com/6xCd36YdIC — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 18, 2023

This will include a new Special Research story where you need to save the newly added Shadow Regigigas from Giovanni and his team. Ghastly, Rhyhorn, Barboach, Cranidos, Shieldon, Drilbur, and Litwick will also appear as Shadow Pokémon for the first time during this event.

To top off this bag of tricks, Shadow Lugia will make its first appearance in Shadow raids from 10am local time on Oct. 28 to 8pm local time on Oct. 29.

You can get some new avatar items themed around featured Ghost-type Pokémon. Image via Niantic

New avatar items themed around Yamask, Cofagrigus, Phantump, and Greavard will also be available. And don’t forget to clear out all of your Ticket of Treats Special Research tasks before the end of Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 Part Two. Otherwise, all of those extra rewards and goodies will vanish.

