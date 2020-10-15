Pokémon Go Catch Mastery: Ghost event will help players collect Gengar Mega Energy

Pokémon Go fans already knew that Mega Gengar was going to be added to the popular mobile game as part of the Halloween festivities this year, but a smaller event is going to help players catch some ghosts and prepare for the new Mega Evolution.

The Catch Mastery: Ghost event will see Drifloon spawning more frequently in the wild, bonus XP given for catching Pokémon with specific throws, and new event exclusive Timed and Field Research that give out Gengar Mega Energy as rewards.

👻 Halloween is right around the corner, and Ghost-type Pokémon will be appearing more often! It’s time to put your catching skills to the test during the Catch Mastery: Ghost event! 👻 https://t.co/B1XVQRyhqE pic.twitter.com/GNtW2lYviG — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 15, 2020

This will be another single-day event, running from 8am to 10pm local time on Oct. 25. The main goal for players will be to complete the Research Tasks to encounter rare Ghost-type Pokémon and collect some extra Gengar Mega Energy to help power what will be the most powerful, non-legendary specter in the game.

More details about the specific rewards will be released closer to the event, but Shiny Drifloon will be available to catch during this period for the first time.

Additionally, if you capture Pokémon with Nice, Great, Excellent, and Curveball Throws, you’ll receive extra XP.

The Halloween Event that features Mega Gengar should be rolling out a little ahead of Oct. 31, so get ready to gather your Mega Energy and dominate with the Ghost/Poison-type.