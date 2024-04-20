Pokémon Go Bellsprout Community Day: All event bonuses, explained

Time to get wiggly for Bellsprout Community Day in Pokémon Go, with one of Kanto’s many Grass/Poison types preparing to ensnare the player base with its vines and soak up the attention—all while offering exclusive bonuses.

Running from 2pm to 5pm local time on April 20, Bellsprout Community Day offers you the usual spread of Pokémon Go CD event bonuses paired with a few fresh pieces of content to benefit the rapidly sprouting Flower Pokémon. For example, Bellsprout will be spawning more frequently during the event period with a new move available for Victribel, and you have an increased chance to encounter a Shiny too.

There is event-exclusive Special Research up for grabs if you want some extra goodies, so you should try to keep up with everything on offer for the Bellsprout Community Day.

Pokémon Go Bellsprout Community Day event guide and bonuses

Yeah, the date is part of the joke. Image via Niantic

Bellsprout Community Day runs on April 20 from 2pm to 5pm local time, with the main bonus being Bellsprout appearing in the wild at a higher rate during the event. Along with that, you will see increased Shiny odds for Bellsprout and other smaller bonuses to enhance your gameplay.

Since this is a new Community Day, you will have the usual event bonuses paired with some Bellsprout exclusive content too. Here is every piece of content you will have access to during the event:

Bellsprout spawning more frequently in the wild. Double Candy for catching Pokémon. Double the chance to receive Candy XL when catching Pokémon. Triple Stardust for catching Pokémon. Three-hour durations when using Incense or Lure Modules. One additional Special Trade can be made on April 20 (for a total of two.) All Trades cost 50 percent less Stardust. Evolving a Bellsprout fully into Victribell will have it know the Fast Attack Magical Leaf. Bellsprout appearing in AR Photobombs. PokéStop Showcases for Bellsprout. Exclusive Field Research and a $1 paid Special Research ticket.

Don’t forget that, once the main event ends, bonus four-star Community Day Raids featuring Weepinbell will appear from 5 to 10pm local time. If you manage to beat one of those raids, Bellsprout will spawn in the area surrounding the Gym for 30 minutes—and have the event’s increased Shiny odds.

