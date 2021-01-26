Pokémon Go Battle League is getting a Valentine’s Day-themed Love Cup

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, Niantic is prepping fans for the next limited-run Pokémon Go Battle League event that will coincide with the holiday.

Unlike previous events that only allowed the use of Pokémon from specific regions or limited the pool to certain type matchups, the Love Cup is much more general.

Running from Feb. 8 to 15, players will only be able to battle with Pokémon listed as having a color of red or pink in the game’s database, though that definition is very loose. The CP limit will be set at 1,500 and both legendary and mythical Pokémon won’t be eligible.

The reason the red and pink classification is suspect is Pokémon like Charmander and Scrafty are allowed. Scrafty does have red on its body, but it’s nowhere near the main color on its body. Charmander only becomes red upon evolving into Charmeleon before reverting back to a mainly orange color after evolving into Charizard.

In the eligibility section on the official Pokémon Go blog, Niantic does clarify that Galarian Mr. Mime, Galarian Darumaka, and Galarian Darmanitan aren’t eligible.

The Love Cup will be running at the same time as Go Battle League season six’s Master League, Master League Classic, and the connected Premier Cup.