One change to Pokémon TCG Pocket rewards could be a ‘huge step forward’

Events in Pokémon TCG Pocket offer various rewards, ranging from handy resources like Pack Hourglasses to rare promo cards. Spending time with a Drop Event can be lucrative, but players are convinced that changing the final rewards could make them even better.

The majority of Battle Tasks that you’ll come across when playing Drop Events tend to offer Event Hourglasses or Wonder Hourglasses as rewards, with the first-time offerings including Shop Tickets, Pack Hourglasses, and Shinedust, and chance rewards including promo packs and other resources.

These are useful, but some players feel that the final reward for these events could be even better. One player recently shared a snap of the final, Expert-level battle in the Cresselia ex Drop Event, declaring that the final reward should be the titular ex promo card.

Alongside the post, they added, “I’m almost at 20 wins on the Expert level and have no Cresselia exs from the promo packs. The least they can do is guarantee one Cresselia ex to anyone who grinds enough to reach 20 wins on Expert.”

Other Pocket fans were inclined to agree, chiming in with their thoughts in the replies while also lamenting their lack of Cresselia ex cards from the event so far.

One player shared, “That makes a lot of sense tbh. Nice pity system for anyone who lowrolls these and it literally harms no one.” If you’ve not played a Drop Event before, they offer promo booster packs that have a chance of containing powerful cards like Cresselia ex.

A reader noted, “This should be the next big complaint. It would be a huge step forward for the game, just like trading’s improvements (except more necessary and will more positively impact [the] player base overall),” while another simply added, “I agree. Drop rates for promo packs suck ass.”

Some took the chance to encourage the original poster to keep grinding for a chance of seeing Cresselia ex in an event promo pack, with one saying, “Hang in there! I finally packed it on win 18 out of 20. At this point, I feel connected on a personal level to my Darkai ex.”

One player shared, “Currently got 2 Cresselia, 5 Misdreavus, and one each of the others. But in previous challenges I’ve been stuck without until right at the end.”

Not everyone was convinced that this change should be implemented, though, with one person saying, “That’s an awful idea. There are plenty of people who’re playing the game just for the collecting aspect and have no interest in actual PVP. This would also lock out new players from getting the card without considerable time and effort investment.”

Another felt that the reward of getting a Cresselia ex should be even easier to get, saying, “Nah playing these events is a boring miserable experience. 5 wins maybe.”

Whether you’re a fan of battling through Drop Events or prefer to just stick on the auto-battle function to nab your rewards, chances are that you’ve been hunting down the Cresselia ex promo card in this ongoing event. Make sure to check out our Darkrai ex deck list if you’re struggling to beat the battles, as it’s the perfect counter.

