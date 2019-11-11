New Pokémon Sword and Shield trailer officially reveals Mr. Rime and Runerigus

Another new trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield has been released and it essentially confirms that some of last week’s big leaks are true.

Two new Pokémon were showcased in the short two-minute trailer. And while they haven’t been officially given names yet, the Pokémon in question are Mr. Rime and Runerigus, according to recent leaks.

Mr Rime is an evolution of a Galarian Mr. Mime, while Runerigus is the evolution of the Galarian Yanmask, according to last week’s leaks. Mr. Rime will allegedly be a Psychic and Ice-type Pokémon, while Runerigus is a Ghost and Ground-type creature.

The trailer also showcased a general recap of modes and features that we already knew were coming to the game in the next few days.

If you want to see the other Pokémon that were apparently leaked for the game, you can check out a full list here.

Pokémon Sword and Shield launch for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.