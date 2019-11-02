Every Pokémon leaked for Sword and Shield so far

Just two weeks ahead of Pokémon Sword and Shield‘s release, several leaks about the new games have begun surfacing, including a ton of new Pokémon being shown for the first time.

New reveals, Galarian forms, and even a few Gigantimax Pokémon have been revealed during the leaks and the number continues to climb as the leakers holding the information have more time to dig.

None of these leaks have been confirmed by Nintendo or Game Freak, but the quality of the designs, various forms in which they are being shown, and the timing compared to the release date all point to the information potentially being accurate. So if you want to remain spoiler-free, please refrain from reading any further because images and brief descriptions about each leak are going to be shown.

Starter Evolutions

Grookey was the first to have its evolutions leaked, starting with its second form and then later, the final evolution, which we know is named Rillaboom.





Next was Sobble, where we saw the confused and sad little lizard evolve into a slightly sleeker form before becoming a smug-looking spy named Intelleon.





And lastly, Scorbunny had its final form leaked through the images of a strategy guide, but only its final form. We still don’t have an idea of what the second evolution looks like, but Cinderace gives fans a taste.

Brand New Leaks

New Fox Pokémon





Galrian Meowth and Purrserker





New Elephant Pokémon

New Electric/Poison Pokémon

Galarian Farfetch’d

Centiskorch

Silicobra and Sandacobra





New Gigantimax Pokémon

Gigantimax Kingler, Machamp, Garbodor, and Lapras









Gigantimax Centiskorch

Other unnamed Gigantimax Pokémon