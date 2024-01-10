New Pokémon TCG: Temporal Forces set finally unleashes last Paradox Pokémon

Pokémon TCG will soon have more of the Paradox secrets from Scarlet and Violet, as its next set Temporal Forces brings a variety of favorites to the game.

Officially unveiled earlier today, Temporal Forces will be the fifth Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG set and it is headlined by the Paradox Pokémon Raging Bolt, Iron Crown, Walking Wake, and Iron Leaves. Once this set lands, only two Paradox Pokémon will have not appeared in Pokémon TCG: Iron Boulder and Gouging Fire. However, there is a chance that they could still be in Temporal Forces.

Paradox Pokemon rule this upcoming expansion. Images via The Pokémon Company

Temporal Forces will arrive in stores on March 22, and pre-release for the set will take place between March 9 and 17. There are over 160 cards in the set with 32 illustration rare cards and six gold hyper rare cards. Temporal Forces will also debut the new ACE SPEC cards into the game. These are strong item cards that will be limited to just one per deck.

This upcoming expansion is based on the two Japanese TCG sets Wild Force and Cyber Judge. These sets will be launching in Japan on Jan. 26, so once they do we will have a much clearer indication of exactly what cards will be coming to the west.

Among the Temporal Forces products revealed today is an exclusive promo for Flutter Mane. This card is available alongside Walking Wake elite trainer box products, and if you get the Pokémon Center exclusive version, it also boasts a stamp to indicate that.

The Iron Leaves elite trainer box has a promo card for Iron Thorns instead, so if you want to complete the set, you may need to get both versions of the product. The Pokémon Center version of this promo also has the stamp to identify its origins.