Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces release date and pre-order prices explained

Heading into the official launch for Scarlet & Violet: Paldean Fates, The Pokemon Company dropped dates and card information for the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), Scarlet & Violet: Temporal Forces.
At the beginning of 2024, Pokémon Company International confirmed the return of ACE SPEC cards within the upcoming Scarlet & Violet: Temporal Forces TCG set. The cards first appeared in Pokémon TCG: Black & White Plasma Blast around 10 years ago. You will find over 160 cards within the Temporal Forces set, along with new Pokémon like Walking Wake and Iron Leaves. Plus, there are a total of seven ACE SPEC Trainer and Special Energy cards.
What is the release date for Pokémon Temporal Forces?
Showcasing ACE SPEC Trainer cards, the official launch date of Scarlet & Violet: Temporal Forces is March 22. This is approximately two months after the release of Paledean Fates, which launches on Jan. 26.
You can pre-order Scarlet & Violet: Temporal Forces from March 13.
Mechanics and chase cards in Pokémon Temporal Forces
The return of ACE SPEC cards is a big deal in Pokémon TCG, as they are very powerful, which is why only one is allowed per deck. There are seven in total, along with Special Energy cards. Another returning mechanic in Temporal Forces is Tera Pokémon ex.
- Seven ACE SPEC Trainer and Special Energy cards
- 13 Pokémon ex
- Two Tera Pokémon ex
- 22 Illustration Rare Pokémon
- 10 Special Illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards
- Six Hyper Rare gold etched cards
Pre-order prices for Pokémon Temporal Forces
Products available through the release of Pokémon Temporal Forces include booster packs, Trainer boxes, booster boxes, and a booster bundle. All pre-order prices are from the Pokémon Center and are subject to change before launch.
- Scarlet & Violet: Temporal Forces booster bundle (six packs): Around $27
- Scarlet & Violet: Temporal Forces Iron Leaves Trainer box: Around $60
- Scarlet & Violet: Temporal Forces Walking Wake Trainer box: Around $60
- Scarlet & Violet: Temporal Forces booster box: Around $160
- Scarlet & Violet: Temporal Forces booster packs: Around $4.50