Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces release date and pre-order prices explained

Heading into the official launch for Scarlet & Violet: Paldean Fates, The Pokemon Company dropped dates and card information for the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), Scarlet & Violet: Temporal Forces.

At the beginning of 2024, Pokémon Company International confirmed the return of ACE SPEC cards within the upcoming Scarlet & Violet: Temporal Forces TCG set. The cards first appeared in Pokémon TCG: Black & White Plasma Blast around 10 years ago. You will find over 160 cards within the Temporal Forces set, along with new Pokémon like Walking Wake and Iron Leaves. Plus, there are a total of seven ACE SPEC Trainer and Special Energy cards.

Pre-orders start on March 13. Image via The Pokémon Company International

Showcasing ACE SPEC Trainer cards, the official launch date of Scarlet & Violet: Temporal Forces is March 22. This is approximately two months after the release of Paledean Fates, which launches on Jan. 26.

You can pre-order Scarlet & Violet: Temporal Forces from March 13.

Mechanics and chase cards in Pokémon Temporal Forces

The return of ACE SPEC cards is a big deal in Pokémon TCG, as they are very powerful, which is why only one is allowed per deck. There are seven in total, along with Special Energy cards. Another returning mechanic in Temporal Forces is Tera Pokémon ex.

Seven ACE SPEC Trainer and Special Energy cards

13 Pokémon ex

Two Tera Pokémon ex

22 Illustration Rare Pokémon

10 Special Illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

Six Hyper Rare gold etched cards

Pre-order prices for Pokémon Temporal Forces

Which Trainer Box will you pick up? | Image via The Pokémon Company International

Products available through the release of Pokémon Temporal Forces include booster packs, Trainer boxes, booster boxes, and a booster bundle. All pre-order prices are from the Pokémon Center and are subject to change before launch.