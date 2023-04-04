Cyber Judge, Wild Force trademarks hint at another Paradox twist for Pokémon OCG

From the future to the past, there's no stopping the Paradox Pokémon.

The Pokémon Company has again filed new trademarks that will be used for its upcoming OCG sets and they’ve left plenty to speculate on.

Cyber Judge and Wild Force are the latest filed trademarks and will be joining the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet OCG line of products later this year. While details about what is to be included in these sets are non-existent, as PokeBeach states, the names would seem to suggest more Paradox Pokémon making their way to the card game.

Anyone who has played Pokémon Scarlet or Violet will be aware Paradox Pokémon fall into one of two categories—the future or the past. For this dual set, Cyber Judge would suggest futuristic Pokémon while Wild Force could indicate species from a past time appearing once again.

Breaking down this information would seem to provide some idea of what’s to come, however, there are many Paradox Pokémon that are yet to make their OCG and TCG debuts so it’s anyone’s guess what will be chosen to feature in these sets. Typically The Pokémon Company files these trademarks six months before products land on shelves. Using this as a guide fans shouldn’t expect to see any Cyber Judge or Wild Force products in the wild until October.

Before these, we’ll likely see another Paradox-themed dual set land, as PokeBeach previously reported; TPC has filed trademarks for Ancient Roar and Future Flash. These will likely arrive the month before the newly filed trademarks are put to use.

A lot still remains up in the air but for those Pokémon players who have fallen for the new Paradox Pokémon, it would seem you’ve got plenty to get excited about as 2023 continues.

For now, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will be the next OCG set to land in stores on April 14, while TCG players can get their hands on the Scarlet and Violet base set now.