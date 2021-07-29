A free content update has been announced for New Pokémon Snap, adding 20 Pokémon, new areas to explore, and a shrinking diverging path early next month.

The update, which drops on Tuesday, Aug. 3 in the U.S. and Wednesday, Aug. 4 in the U.K., marks the first content update for New Pokémon Snap following its release in April.

The two major new areas are Mightywide River on Belusylva Island and Barren Badlands on Voluca Island. Both of these locations have day and night cycles too, with varying Pokémon waiting to be photographed across each like in the main game.

The devs are also adding a secret side path for Florio Island Nature Park, where the NEO-ONE vehicle (and the photographer protagonist) shrinks down into miniature form. All of the surrounding Pokémon, like Hoothoot and Wurmple, will look like giants.

Across these new areas, 20 new Pokémon will be added that previously weren’t available, including Snorlax, Psyduck, Gyrados, Feraligatr, Shroomish, and more.

It’s unclear whether more content is planned for New Pokémon Snap beyond this update but it’s been a sales success for Nintendo, reportedly selling four times more physical copies in the U.K. than the original Nintendo 64 classic in its opening weekend.