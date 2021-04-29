Full Pokédex from New Pokémon Snap revealed, hints at DLC

Less than a day before the official launch of New Pokémon Snap, data miners have discovered a full Pokédex of all the species in the game.

Streams and videos began to pop up on the internet earlier today showcasing gameplay of the new title. Thanks to that and data-mining efforts, we now know what we can expect to find when New Pokémon Snap is launched on April 30.

Here's your full pokemon snap roster!



Blank spaces are reserved pokemon IDs with empty data (could change in a future update, maybe).



Expect the usual datamining tools release from @Kaphotics and I later today 🙂 pic.twitter.com/faAiaXet3k — Michael (@SciresM) April 29, 2021

Twitter user and data miner SciresM posted a full list of all the species in the game. Right now, there’s a good mix of Pokémon spanning all of the generations in the franchise.

All of the flagship creatures are on the list, including Pikachu and Charizard. But there’s also a variety of rare Pokémon to be found. Some of the legendary species on the list include Suicune, Manaphy, Jirachi, Celebi, Ho-Oh, and Shaymin

New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch retains the rail-based photography gameplay style of the original Nintendo 64 title, tasking players with documenting their time in the new Lental region.

The blank spaces in the data-mined roster could be filled with the introduction of DLC, according to Pokémon leak page Centro Leaks. This was rumored to be the case, but there’s been no announcement by Nintendo regarding any new content coming to the game after release.

New Pokémon Snap has already begun its rollout around the world and will launch in each region as the clock ticks over to midnight on April 30. You can check out gameplay as it drops on both YouTube and Twitch.