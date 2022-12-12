Mega Glalie opens the door for Pokémon Go’s Winter Holiday Part I event

This is only the start of the festivities.

Pokémon Go has a few events that have become staples of the game’s yearly calendar and the Winter Holiday event is one that players expect to see right before the year wraps up. This year, that annual event is back in two parts, introducing new Pokémon, plenty of bonuses, and more to ease players in.

The big inclusion for the Winter Holiday Part I, which will run from Dec. 15 to 23, is Mega Glalie being added to the game’s Mega Raid rotation. This continues the trend of Niantic pushing Gen III’s Mega Pokémon live ahead of the Hoenn-themed content set to arrive in January.

Pikachu is also getting a special Winter Carnival outfit while other Pokémon who have holiday outfits will be appearing in the wild, such as Stantler and Spheal. Players can even encounter a special Glaceon wearing an Undersea Holiday outfit in three-star raids and through Field Research.

Special holiday-themed avatar items will be available in the in-game shop, too.

Here is a full breakdown of the upcoming event’s bonuses, encounters, and other content, which will all be available during Part I ahead of more content dropping in Part II.

All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Part I event bonuses, increased spawns, and more

Image via Niantic

All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Part I event bonuses

50 percent more XP for winning Raid Battles.

Trainers can store up to 40 Gifts until the end of the event.

Trainers will see a variety of new avatar items in the shop.

Earn event-themed stickers by spinning PokéStops and opening Gifts.

All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Part I wild, raid, and Egg hatch encounters

Wild Encounters Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit, Swinub, Delibird, Snorunt, Spheal wearing a holiday outfit, Snover, Vanillite, Cubchoo, Bergmite Rare: Alolan Vulpix, Stantler wearing a holiday outfit, Cryogonal

7km Eggs Sneasel, Smoochum, Amaura, Bergmite, Crabrawler

Raids One-Star Raids: Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit, Alolan Vulpix, Spheal wearing a holiday outfit, Galarian Darumaka, Bergmite Three-Star Raids: Cloyster, Lapras, Stantler wearing a holiday outfit, Glaceon wearing an Undersea Holiday outfit Five-Star Raids: Cobalion Cobalion caught during the event will know the Sacred Sword attack. Mega Raids: Mega Glalie



All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Part I research details