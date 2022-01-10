Leakers claim to have discovered new Pokémon Legends: Arceus species

As we approach the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus in just a few weeks’ time, it appears that some players around the world have gotten their hands on the game ahead of schedule. With this, we’ve begun to see potential leaks pop up online and one of them could have spoiled a big selling point for the upcoming game.

According to the Pokémon leaker Centro LEAKS, all but one of the remaining regional forms native to the new Hisui region have been leaked online.

In a post to social media, the leaker shared a list of seven Pokémon that they claim will be new for Legends: Arceus and these include regional forms of Decidueye, Samurott, Typhlosion, Qwilfish, Sneasel, Lilligant, and a new evolution for Ursaring.

There's only one Pokémon, #905, left to be leaked. — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 9, 2022

Centro continued claiming that there is only one more new Pokémon to be revealed which will be #905 in the Pokédex.

Like all leaks prior to a game’s launch, there has been no official confirmation, and we won’t know for sure until the game launches on Jan. 28. As we approach the release date, more of the game will likely be leaked online. While some of this could wind up being genuine, it’s best to remain skeptical as others could turn out to be false.

Right now, some new Pokémon have been revealed to debut in the upcoming game, including Hisuin Voltob, Growlithe, Zorua, Zoroark, and Bravery. As well as new Pokémon Wyrdeer, Basculegion, and Kleavor.

