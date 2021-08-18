Pokémon Legends: Arceus is getting retail exclusive pre-order bonuses

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is getting pre-order bonuses that are exclusive to different retail outlets, according to Serebii.net.

In a tweet after this morning’s Pokémon Presents, the Serebii.net Twitter account shared a screengrab allegedly taken from Amazon Japan that shows a special Arceus Trainer outfit granted to players for pre-ordering through the retail giant.

Screengrab via Serebii

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is bringing back the beloved clothes-changing mechanic started a few generations ago in main-series Pokémon games. But unlike more recent games, it doesn’t appear as though players will be able to change their hair, eye color, or other physical aspects.

Arceus appears to be following in the footsteps of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which will also allow players to customize their trainer’s outfit. Some outfits are meant to match with certain Pokémon, including the newly revealed Hisuian Growlithe.

At the moment, this particular pre-order bonus appears to be limited to those who order from Amazon Japan. Players who pre-order the physical copy of Arceus in Japan can also receive a limited-edition Arceus V OCG trading card. Although no retail-specific pre-order bonuses have been revealed for the U.S. or Europe yet, it’s likely that more will be announced in the months leading up to the game’s launch. While it’s not quite a pre-order bonus, players who purchase Arceus before May 9, 2022 will receive a code that grants 30 Heavy Balls, according to Serebii.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on Jan. 28 for Nintendo Switch.