Pokémon Presents shows off enhanced graphics, Team Galactic in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Nintendo’s Pokémon Presents video premiered this morning at 8am CT, giving fans a new look at the upcoming Generation IV remakes, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are keeping the spirit of Generation IV alive with contests and multiplayer play in the Union Room. Nintendo also gave fans a deeper look at how new outfits and decorative content will look this time around. As in Pokémon Sword and Shield, you’ll be able to change your trainer’s appearance and customize your Poké Balls.

Going underground, showing off in contest shows, and walking around with your favorite Pokémon!



See what awaits you in #PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl! 💎✨ pic.twitter.com/5tmYmynyjX — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 18, 2021

There are a few new twists this time around to keep things fresh, too. Instead of limiting the Union Room to local communication, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will allow players to interact with users all over the world through Nintendo Online. This brings Generation IV into the present since online play was severely limited during the original release of Diamond and Pearl due to the DS and Nintendo’s online limitations.

Nintendo also gave fans a peek at how battles will look. They look close to the original games, with the usual fights against Team Galactic and the inclusion of the aforementioned decorative Poké Balls. One of the most frustrating aspects of the original Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum was the slow speed of its animations and battles, so many fans will be excited to see that things look a little sped up.

The Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl portion of the Pokémon Presents concluded with a look at the game’s legendary Pokémon, Dialga and Palkia. The games are still set to launch on Nov. 19 on Nintendo Switch, with limited-edition decorated Switch Lite models available a few weeks prior on Nov. 5.