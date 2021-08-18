Pokémon Legends: Arceus promo card ‘Arceus V’ available with pre-order of game in Japan

Pokémon fans in Japan who are planning to purchase the 2022 title Pokémon Legends: Arceus can score a limited-edition Pokémon OCG card by pre-ordering the game.

Arceus V will be included with physical pre-orders of the game in Japan, The Pokémon Company announced today. This special art promo card boasts a stamp with the game’s title on its face.

Image via The Pokemon Company

The card may not be the most powerful in terms of playability, however. As a limited-run promotional card, though, it will likely accumulate value over time for collectors.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will hit stores around the globe on Jan. 28, 2022. Right now, however, this card has not been confirmed for any translation or release outside of Japan.

As the 2022 Pokémon title coming to the Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will bring players to a new space in the Pokémon timeline and offer a unique take on the traditional Pokémon gameplay style. It will also come with a handful of new Pokémon, as well as newly announced forms of old favorites. As the name suggests, the star of the show will be Arceus, who could potentially receive a new form of its own within this new region.

Players still have plenty of time to decide whether they’ll purchase Pokémon Legends: Arceus since it doesn’t drop until early next year. But if you’re a collector, you might not want to wait on securing this limited-edition card.