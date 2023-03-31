Latest Pokémon News: Furious Go players quit over Raid Pass limit as Scarlet and Violet TCG drops

Niantic confirmed everyone’s worst fears after making the previously leaked Remote Raid Pass daily limit official, increasing the price in the process too, and Pokémon Go players are so unhappy about it, they’re quitting in waves, or at the very least, boycotting the item shop until the developers take notice of their complaints.

In other news, the first set of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG cards have finally been released worldwide. They’ve only been available in Japan up until now.

On a final note, one skillful Pokémon fan has created what might be the most adorable version of a Paradox Pokémon yet. It’s called Iron Toy, a Paradox version of Stufful, and thousands of others wish it were real.

Go players call it quits over Remote Raid Pass limits

In February, Niantic accidentally revealed plans to limit how many Remote Raid Passes Pokémon Go players can do per day. It finally went live earlier today, along with a price hike, and players aren’t happy about it.

In fact, they’re so infuriated by the changes, a large portion of them have vowed to quit the popular mobile title entirely, while those who still want to play are boycotting the item shop instead.

It was the straw that broke the camel’s back after fans were already up in arms over the return of Elite Raids, terrible item shop bundle deals, and more.

Image via Niantic

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG releases worldwide

It’s the dawn of a new era for Pokémon TCG fans. The first batch of Scarlet and Violet cards have released worldwide. Until now, they had only been available in Japan and not in English. It also marks the return of Ex cards, which are much rarer than standard cards and boast incredible art and powerful attacks, as well as Art Rares and Special Art Rares.

Moreover, it will also introduce the all-new Tera-type system. Arcanine and Gyarados are the first to receive Tera-types, which match their original typing.

Who said Paradox Pokémon can’t be adorable?

Talented Pokémon fans have been designing their own Paradox Pokémon and along the way, we’ve seen some special ones pop up, like a glorious Paradox Zapdos.

But while they all look incredible in their own way, a fan named HertzBurst has created what might be the cutest one yet—Iron Toy, a Paradox Stuffluf that looks as adorable as it sounds.

Like most Paradox Pokémon from the future, it retains aspects of its original form but has a sleek, mecha exterior. It also has a wind-up toy feature on its head, which ties into its theme.