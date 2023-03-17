This Pokémon fan’s Paradox Zapdos should have Game Freak taking notes for Scarlet and Violet

It looks so good, it could be official.

For the most part, Nintendo and Game Freak did an excellent job designing new Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. There were some flops, but fans liked most of them. Paradox Pokémon, in particular, were well-received. They are primitive or futuristic versions of Pokémon from a different time brought into the Paldea region via a time machine.

If Nintendo and Game Freak ever decided to add more to the regional Pokédex, however, as they did for Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, who were Paradox Pokémon based on Suicune and Virizion, they could take notes from fans.

One fan and talented artist, Gianluca Barbera, who has a knack for creating their own Pokémon, turned heads with their stunning re-creation of Zapdos as a Paradox Pokémon named Iron Feathers. They also paired it with Strolling Stones, a Paradox Pokémon based on Regirock.

Iron Feathers has green colouring on the tip of its crown, wings, and tail rather than yellow and black feathers on Zapdos. It also has a distinct dragon-like tail, which complements the fact its a Flying and Dragon-type Pokémon.

Strolling Stones, on the other hand, looks a lot like Regirock in terms of color, but rather than being bipedal, it appears to walk on all fours and looks less humanoid-like and more prehistoric since it comes from the past.

Wanted to make an announcement pic for them.

Meet Strolling Stones and Iron Feathers!

If you want to know more about them, support us on Instagram!#PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/iyfChjuiit — ⚪ Barbie-Élite4 (@Barbie_E4) March 15, 2023

Other fans described the designs as very cool and amazing. Some even said they look official. “Game Freak wishes they could make future Paradox Pokémon this cool!” said one. The post drew thousands of likes, and even more on other platforms, suggesting the feeling is mutual. The passion and creativity fans have for the franchise is breathtaking.

Perhaps one day, we’ll see fan-made creations like this become official.