Scarlet and Violet’s biggest flops: The Poké-fandom simply can’t stand these 8 new Pokémon

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has trainers obsessed, but not everyone is pleased with the new Generation IX Pokémon they’re discovering in Paldea.

A thread was started on Reddit that claims Gen. IX is the worst collection of Pokémon designs so far. While this is a sentiment shared every time a new generation is released, many were quick to agree with the original Pokémon dissenter.

Here are some of the most-hated Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet, according to the Poké-fan fandom on social media.

Flamigo

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

Some Pokémon enthusiasts felt the issue was due to a lack of creativity, pointing to Flamigo. As its name implies, this Pokémon is based on a flamingo. The issue, however, is it looks exactly like the bird. This has caused a lot of backlash since there were no added elements to set it apart from its real-life inspiration.

Palafin

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

The other Pokémon that’s been getting a lot of flack for a lack of creativity is Palafin, a dolphin Pokémon that looks exactly like a dolphin but with a heart on its chest. Slapping a random shape on an animal is nothing new to the Pokémon world but it seems fans have had enough.

“It’s time for Nintendo to call it quits,” one Redditor said.

Gimmighoul

Image via The Pokémon Company

Gimmighoul, while based on a ghoul from Arabic folklore, has felt lackluster since it first appeared in Pokémon GO. The treasure chest Pokémon is just that—a treasure chest.

Pokémon fans have been complaining about Pokémon that are closely based on inanimate objects for a while now. Others compared Gimmighoul to the concept of a Mimic in Dungeons & Dragons and other RPGs, making it even more uninspired.

Tinkaton

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

This was another Pokémon that fans felt like a copy of existing concepts in other games. A Pokémon wielding a hammer didn’t feel unique and reminded one Redditor of Digimon. It also has people wondering how this kind of Pokémon can exist in the wild. Do all Tinkaton just exist with a man-made weapon?

Naclstack

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

Naclstack is another Pokémon that doesn’t feel original. Many have compared it to Minecraft mobs due to its cube-like body and four-legged posture. Geometric Pokémon are also nothing new, with previous generations seemingly stacking some rocks and shapes to create similarly lackluster Pokémon like Stonejourner and Roggenrola.

Spidops

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

Some Pokémon are just plain ugly and unlikeable. One Reddit user said Spidops doesn’t even look like a Pokémon and feels “out of place” due to its strange art style.

The weird Pokémon and other unpopular designs led to some questioning if the game was rushed to get out ahead of the holidays.

Revaroom

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

This messy pile of geometric shapes is apparently a car. So, once again, Revaroom is just another object-inspired Pokémon. One Pokémon player felt the design was plain and ugly, wondering what Game Freak’s obsession with cars was. How a car exists in the wild is beyond comprehension—according to these disgruntled players—and it looks like most loyal fans don’t want to believe it’s possible.

Pawmi

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

This decently adorable Pokémon is being accused of being a Pikachu clone.

There seems to be at least one of these in each generation. But Pawmi is an unpopular one thanks to its lackluster evolutions. One Pokémon fan felt each evolution looked similar to the previous one, making it underwhelming to evolve.