Is there breeding in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

There’s no doubt that Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a new chapter for the series. This new Pokémon entry does away with many of the series staples that players are used to, like gym battles, and puts crafting, exploration, and the wilderness in their place. Hisui is unlike any time or place players have ever traveled to in the series, so it makes sense that some of the mechanics of other titles will have changed in Arceus.

For many generations of Pokémon titles, players have enjoyed breeding their Pokémon. Some do it in pursuit of adorable baby Pokémon, while others are in search of Shinies or the perfect nature to complement the rest of their competitive team. Pokémon breeding is a complex and fun process, but is it present in Arceus?

Does Arceus have Pokémon breeding?

Pokémon Legends: Arceus does not include Pokémon breeding. For the first time in many generations of mainline games, players can’t breed their Pokémon to create their own eggs. Thanks to the old-fashioned nature of Hisui, it’s possible that in game lore, people didn’t yet live and work closely enough with Pokémon to understand breeding and its possibilities.

Breeding has been replaced by a variety of new mechanics, including crafting, sneaking up on Pokémon in the wild to catch them, dodging wild Pokémon attacks, and more. Held items are another existing mechanic that’s been removed, so breeding isn’t the only thing that was dropped.

It’s unclear whether breeding will reappear in the next main series Pokémon game, but it’s likely it will return thanks to its importance in the competitive and Shiny-hunting fan scenes. As for Arceus, breeding Pokémon is one thing you won’t be able to do in Hisui.