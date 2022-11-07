As leaks begin to drop, Nintendo confirms an official Pokémon Scarlet and Violet update

Depending on how you like to enjoy your new Pokémon game launches you might already be getting more information than others. Still, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are looking to provide fans who want to avoid leaks with an additional look at Pokémon Scarlet and Violet ahead of launch.

Tune in on Nov. 8 at the usual 8am CT for a shiny new SV trailer on the official Pokémon YouTube account. No extra information about what will be shown was shared but based on how close we are to the actual games dropping, this should be some kind of overview.

Calling all Trainers! A new #PokemonScarletViolet trailer arrives tomorrow!



Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PT on 11/8 for the latest news! Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications—you won’t want to miss this: https://t.co/8Hw4hsHzDJ pic.twitter.com/Hm5hsdZFh9 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 7, 2022

Players who don’t keep up with unofficial sources should also use this as a final warning since multiple copies of the game have already been confirmed to be in the hands of people online. Leaks have been tame to start, but soon full datamines and ROM dumps will begin once more people gain access.

If you don’t care about leaks this shouldn’t matter at all, but for anyone who does, you should start avoiding Pokémon-related portions of social media and block terms for the new games where you can. New Pokémon, evolutions, story spoilers, and more have started popping up more than a week before the games actually launch.

This likely won’t be the last trailer we get for Scarlet and Violet ahead of the official global release on Nov. 18 either, but don’t expect too many big reveals as TPC has been keeping a lot of information close to the chest when it comes to the first true open-world games in the franchise.