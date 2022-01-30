You'll need to have a good memory or some serious Pokémon knowledge.

Puzzles aren’t something that you encounter a lot in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but they can prove to be challenging. This is true for the first encounter players have with the Legendary Pokémon Uxie.

As you progress through the game’s story you’ll need to gain the spirits of the Lake Trio. While two of these can be earned without too much difficulty, Uxie has a different challenge for players and it involves some specific Pokémon knowledge.

You’ll need to know the eye count of five different Pokémon in the Hisui region. Given the specificity of this, you could be having some trouble but you can relax because the answer is quite simple. Here’s what you’ll need to know to get it done and move on with the story.

How to solve Uxie’s eyes puzzle question in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

During the story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus you’ll encounter Uxie as part of The Trial of Lake Acuity. After you’ve defeated the Alpha Zoroark in the cave you’ll need to solve Uxie’s trial to continue.

Uxie will ask you how many eyes the Pokémon Combee, Zubat, Unknown, Magneton, and Dusclops have. You’ll then need to answer each Pokémon’s answer but together. This might sound confusing but the answer is pretty straightforward.

The answer is 60131

This is because Combee has six eyes, Zubat has none, Unknown has one, Magneton has three, and finally, Dusclops has one.

With the correct answer given you’ll be given the piece of spirit required to complete the mission and continue on with the story.