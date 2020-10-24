How to Play With Friends Online in Dynamax Adventures in Pokémon Sword and Shield The Crown Tundra

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have once again added a confusing method for you to play online with your friends with the new Pokémon Sword and Shield feature, Dynamax Adventures, in The Crown Tundra

In the DLC’s flagship mode Dynamax Adventure, you and three friends can fight in a raid to try and get a Legendary Pokémon at the end of it depending on which version of the game you own.

While you can fight alongside friends in the mode, it isn’t exactly explained well at the start. So how exactly can you take part in the new mode with friends?

Well, here is how to do it:

Make sure everyone who wants to play the game is online in Y-Comms Everyone must go and talk to the lady and enter a random Dynamax Adventure Before you click “Invite Others” press the + Button to bring up the Link Code option Set an eight-digit link code that’ll be the same for everyone Once that’s set, click on “Invite Others” to enter the lobby If you have done it correctly, the lobby should start to fill up with your friends or you should join your friend’s lobby. Check the top-right of the screen to see your Link Code, if it isn’t there you have done it wrong.

If you do all that, you should be set to go on your adventure. Just a note, if you want to fight specific Legendary Pokemon everyone will need to have it on their list to join a lobby as far as we are aware of.