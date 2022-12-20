Sweet Herba Mystica is one of five Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s highly sought-after because it’s one of the few sandwich ingredients that gives you Sparkling Power Lv. 3, which increases the odds of finding Shiny Pokémon in the Paldea region.

So, how do you get it? There’s only one way, and it has some prerequisites that need to be met.

How to get Sweet Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like the other four Hera Mystica, the only way to get Sweet Herba Mystica is by grinding Five-Star and Six-Star Tera Raids for a chance to receive them as rewards.

You’ll need to finish all three stories in the main storyline to unlock Five-Star Raid and then finish a bunch of Five-Star Raids and the Ace Academy Tournament to unlock Six-Star Raids.

If finding Sweet Herba Mystica is at the top of your to-do list, you’re probably already there. If that’s the case, here’s a list of all the Five-Star Raids and Six-Star Raids that drop them:

Five-Star Raids

Amoonguss

Blissey

Cetitan

Delibird

Ditto

Dondozo

Dragapult

Drifblim

Eelektross

Froslass

Gengar

Glalie

Noivern

Palafin

Pawmot

Raichu

Sableye

Talonflame

Weavile

Image via The Pokémon Company

Six-Star Raids

Amoonguss

Blissey

Cetitan

Cyclizar

Ditto

Dondozo

Dragapult

Farigiraf

Grafaiai

Jolteon

Kilowattrel

Maushold

Talonflame

Vaporeon

Image via The Pokémon Company

You can also obtain them from Seven-Star Raids, but those only happen via limited-time events. It’ll take some time to amass a large quantity. The odds of receiving Herba Mystica after a raid aren’t amazing, not to mention Sweet Herba Mystica is one of five that could potentially drop.

Still, it’s the only way to do it, so if you’re on the hunt for some Shinies, you better get cracking.