Among the various ways you can grow close to your Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, feeding them food reigns at the top.

This is because eating certain foods, in this case, sandwiches will grant your Pokémon with Meal Powers, which are highly sought after in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Continue reading below if you want to enlighten yourself on every kind of Meal Power in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and what they do.

All Meal Powers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and their effects explained

Image via Gamefreak

If you haven’t figured it out already, Meal Powers are particular boosts granted by eating sandwiches that are either bought from vendors or made at a picnic. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are a total of 10 different Meal Powers that can be granted to you for a limited amount of time by eating a particular sandwich.

Below is a list of all the 10 Meal Powers and their effects:

Egg Power : Increases your chances of finding eggs when checking your picnic basket during a picnic

: Increases your chances of finding eggs when checking your picnic basket during a picnic Catching Power : Increases your chances of catching specific types of Pokemon. Huge help for legendaries

: Increases your chances of catching specific types of Pokemon. Huge help for legendaries Exp. Point Power : More experience points are earned for this type of Pokemon

: More experience points are earned for this type of Pokemon Item Drop Power : When defeating wild Pokemon, more materials are dropped each fight

: When defeating wild Pokemon, more materials are dropped each fight Raid Power : More rewards for completing Tera Raids against Pokemon of this type

: More rewards for completing Tera Raids against Pokemon of this type Title Power : More likely to find Pokemon with titles when catching Pokemon in the wild

: More likely to find Pokemon with titles when catching Pokemon in the wild Sparkling Power : More likely to encounter shiny Pokemon

: More likely to encounter shiny Pokemon Humungo Power : More likely to encounter large-size Pokemon

: More likely to encounter large-size Pokemon Teensy Power : More likely to encounter small-size Pokemon

: More likely to encounter small-size Pokemon Encounter Power: More likely to encounter Pokemon of this type

Eating around in Paldean cities can grant you various kinds of Meal Powers, but by preparing your own food, you can make sure you get the Meal Power that you specifically want.

There are a variety of different ingredients to choose from, and different ingredients influence the kind of Meal Power your sandwich will grant. The better your sandwich, or the more of a particular ingredient you use, the greater the effects will be.

The effect of a Meal Power will change depending on the sandwich you eat, but there are two things that stay constant: the type of Pokémon encountered and their level.

For example, if you were to get Encounter Power Water: Level one, you have a slightly increased chance of coming across wild Pokémon of the Water-type, whereas the same effect will take place with a Level three version, just with a greater chance.