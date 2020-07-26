How to get Shadow Mewtwo in Pokémon Go Fest 2020

Team Go Rocket has brought Shadow Pokémon to Pokémon Go Fest 2020, including the return of Giovanni using Shadow Mewtwo to take on trainers who challenge him.

Unlike with previous iterations of the pair, Mewtwo will not be the only Pokémon Giovanni has in his possession, and you will only be able to capture it through completing Go Fest Special Research.

The “Rocket Straight to Victory” Special Research is only available on day two of Go Fest (July 26,) and will require you to run through six pages of research tasks. And while that may seem like a lot in comparison to other Special Research, the rewards are more than worth it.

Shadow Mewtwo, Victini, and all three of the Legendary Birds can be encountered through battling and defeating Team Go Rocket, and here is everything you need to do in order to get those rewards.

Stage One

Take a Snapshot – Two Incense

Power up a Pokémon three times – 100 Poké Ball

Send three Gifts to friends – 2020 Stardust

Total Rewards: 20 Max Revive, Machamp Encounter, 2020 Stardust

Stage Two

Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts – Weavile Encounter

Rescue two Shadow Pokémon – 20 Max Potion

Purify a Shadow Pokémon – 20 Max Revive

Total Rewards: 2020 Stardust, Golem Encounter, 20 Rare Candy

Stage Three

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo – Shadow Moltres Encounter

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff – Shadow Articuno Encounter

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra – Shadow Zapdos Encounter

Total Rewards: 20 Max Revive, Super Rocket Radar, 5,000 Stardust

Stage Four

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss (Giovanni) – Shadow Mewtwo Encounter

Total Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, Victini Encounter, two Incense

Stage Five

Claim Reward – 2020 Stardust

Claim Reward – 2020 EXP

Claim Reward – 2020 Stardust

Total Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Victini Candy, two Incense

Stage Six

Take a snapshot of Victini – 20 Victini Candy

Catch 20 different species of Pokémon – 10 Rare Candy

Send three Gifts to friends – Super Incubator

Total Rewards: Victini Tee, two Premium Battle Pass, two Star Piece

Beating the Go Rocket leaders and Giovanni will also give you a chance to save some other Shadow Pokémon too, so make sure you battle them as many times as possible before the end of Pokémon Go Fest 2020.