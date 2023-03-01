How to get Hawlucha in Pokémon Go

The main event is finally here, with Hawlucha joining Pokémon Go for the first time as a headliner for the Season 10: Rising Heroes content update. But if you aren’t weren’t prepared to step into the ring, here is how you can get Hawlucha.

Starting on March 1, Hawlucha will be available in Pokémon Go—making its debut as part of a new season. However, there is a specific limitation players will need to deal with.

Hawlucha, like many other Pokémon, is a region-locked encounter. This means only players in a certain location can expect to find the Wrestling Pokémon in the wild while walking around. This isn’t anything new for players who have been around Pokémon Go for a while, but here is everything you need to know about catching Hawlucha.

How to catch Hawlucha in Pokémon Go

At the time it was added to the game, Hawlucha is only available to Pokémon Go players in Mexico. This means no one outside of Mexico, or areas directly surrounding the country, can run into the wild Pokémon normally.

This will obviously change in the future, as it does with every region-locked encounter. Niantic tends to put these Pokémon with limited global encounter opportunities as featured spawns during larger or themed events, so you can expect Hawlucha to appear more then.

Unless you plan on taking a trip to Mexico or know someone who is going that will trade you a Hawlucha, your best bet is to forget the Flying/Fighting-type is in the game until it pops up in a future event through raids or featured encounters.

It could also be included as a reward for research at some point too.