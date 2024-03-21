How to fix error code 10011 in Pokémon TCG LIve

Regardless of your platform, errors can keep you from accessing Pokémon TCG Live until the issue causing it is resolved. One of the most persistent is error code 10011 and its foreboding infinite loading screen, which can continuously plague your game if you don’t know how to fix it.

If you try logging into Pokémon TCG Live and the prompt “There was an issue loading Pokémon TCG Live. Please try again. ERROR: 10011” pops up, you aren’t alone. This error has been bogging down the game more frequently since the release of Paradox Rift back in November 2023, and it’s causing a big ruckus after the Temporal Forces expansion update on March 19, locking players out of the game with infinite connection errors and loading screen loops. Thankfully, there are a few ways to go about trying to get around it.

Pokémon TCG Live error 10011 explained: What it is and how to fix it

This error can be a pain. Screenshot via Pokemon Community forums

Pokémon TCG Live ERROR: 10011 is listed as a problem where “another program, application, or setting is interfering with the loading process” of the game. The main way to resolve this problem is typically closing and reopening the app while ensuring the game is up to date on your device.

“The team is aware of potential issues TCG Live players might experience with currency and card exchanges. If you notice any odd behavior or instances where they don’t show up, please restart your client,” the PTCGL team said. “If the issue persists or exchanges fail completely, please contact our Support Team for further assistance.”

If you have the problem on one device, you can also try logging into the same account on a different device to see if the issue persists. For some reason, this can resolve the issue in the same way making a new account can. Players have reported fresh accounts avoiding this issue entirely—though that doesn’t help existing players.

The error pertains to loading into the game or your connection being disrupted when trying to find a match, crafting cards, or exchanging currency.

Be wary of using resources. If you do manage to sign into the game but have consistently dealt with ERROR: 10011, you might want to wait a bit before using resources to craft cards or buy packs, just to be sure your connection is actually stable and you won’t be booted out with another error mid-resource usage.

The PTCGL team recommends you try the following options if neither of the above works:

Disable antivirus software before launching the game.

Make sure the native language of your device and PTCGL client match.

Close out of other major game clients such as Steam or Riot launchers to avoid conflicting software running, such as anti-cheats.

Make sure you are playing on a “robust network connection.”

Disable your VPN before launching the game if you are using one.

If none of these options clear ERROR: 10011, you will likely have to wait until the PTCGL team resolves whatever backend problem is causing the error message to pop up for existing accounts.

