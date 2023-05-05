What cards, items, and accessories will transfer from Pokémon TCGO to Pokémon TCG Live?

Pokémon TCG Live is the modern evolution of the digital Pokémon TCG experience, and with it comes plenty of changes to the system players have used since 2012. However, just because this is a new platform and app, doesn’t mean players are going to lose all of their old cards.

The original Pokémon Trading Card Game Online app was originally released in May 2012 but will go offline on June 5, three days before TCG Live launches globally out of its beta.

Because PTCGO is being sunset, The Pokémon Company has included a transfer feature that will let players link their Trainer Club account for both apps in order to bring some of their collection over to TCG Live. This will only apply to select PTCGO content, but players will still get additional rewards for any part of their library that isn’t eligible for use on the newer game.

Pokémon TCG Live: All transferable Pokémon Trading Card Game Online cards, items, and accessories

Pokémon TCG Live: Transferable cards from Pokémon Trading Card Game Online

Players who already have a preexisting collection of cards in TCGO can transfer a majority of their content over to TCG Live. However, those transfers will be limited to four copies of any single card, one copy of Ace Spec or Prism Star cards, one copy of each part of a V-Union card, and 59 copies of any non-foil, basic Energy cards. The game will convert additional copies of cards into Credits, one of several in-game currencies present in the game.

Related: All Pokémon TCG Live currency explained – Coins, Credits, and Crystals

As for which sets will be compatible with TCG Live, TPC has confirmed that all cards released from Sun and Moon Lost Thunder onward will be transferable and playable right away. Additionally, cards from any Black and White or XY sets will also be transferable, though they won’t be playable until future updates add full support for the expanded format.

Unfortunately, TPC doesn’t plan on adding support for the HeartGold and SoulSilver series at this time, meaning cards released from Feb. 10, 2010, and prior will not transfer.

Pokémon TCG Live: Transferable items and sealed products from Pokémon Trading Card Game Online

No unopened products and bundles are transferrable at all. Instead, players will receive Crystals, another of TCG Live’s in-game currency, equal to the number of unopened items that transfer.

One to nine Items: 250 Crystals

250 Crystals 10 to 24 Items: 550 Crystals

550 Crystals 25 to 49 Items: 1,125 Crystals

1,125 Crystals 50 to 124 Items: 2,350 Crystals

2,350 Crystals 125 or more Items: 6,200 Crystals

Players can later use Crystals to grab booster packs, promo cards, and special bundles from the new app’s in-game shop.

TCGO in-game currency, saved decklists, and other data stored on the older platform won’t transfer either.

The following unopened items are not compatible with TCG Live and will not count toward Crystals received when the transfer is completed:

Booster packs and theme decks from the HeartGold & SoulSilver, HS—Unleashed, HS—Undaunted, HS—Triumphant, and Call of Legends expansions

All Avatar Collection Boxes and Reward Chests

Pokémon TCG Live: Transferable accessories from Pokémon Trading Card Game Online

No pre-existing avatar items from TCGO will transfer to TCG Live due to the new game using a different avatar system.

Only a select number of coins, card sleeves, deck boxes, and other accessories will transfer, with a limit of one copy per item. Additional copies will not be transferred at all, nor converted into in-game currency.