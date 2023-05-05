All Pokémon TCG Live currency explained – Coins, Credits, and Crystals

There is a lot to know about these exchange rates.

As part of its Pokémon TCG Live platform, The Pokémon Company has changed how the digital Pokémon TCG scene will obtain cards, accessories, and other content as it moves to a more modern format. This includes the use of multiple new types of in-game currency that players can earn by playing the game and collecting cards.

With the move from the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online app, TPC is ditching several, previously, key components. Namely removing the ability to trade with other players, and replacing it with new ways to build out your individual collection easier.

At the core of TCG Live is a triple-headed monster of in-game currency—Coins, Credits, and Crystals. Each has a very distinct use within the app, replacing older elements from TCGO or adding new wrinkles as TPC makes a modernized version of the digital simulator.

With that in mind, here is what each of the in-game currency models is used for in TCG Live and how they will impact your user experience if you plan to use the free-to-play app.

All Pokémon TCG Live in-game currency details and how to earn it

Pokémon TCG Live Coins: How to use and earn them

Coins can be earned through quests, leveling up, and other in-game interactions. This includes battle pass progression, leveling up your account, and various other methods that will be frequently updated. You can also exchange Crystals for additional coins in the shop, though Crystals are much harder to collect so you might want to avoid doing this.

Players can use their Coins to purchase avatar apparel items, emotes, deck boxes, card sleeves, and other accessories.

Pokémon TCG Live Credits: How to use and earn them

Credits are obtained by converting additional copies of cards you already have four of or by hitting milestones in the game, such as battle pass progression and leveling up your account. There are special limits for cards like Ace Spec or Prism Star. So here is a breakdown for those.

Four copies of any single card

One copy of Ace Spec or Prism Star cards

One copy of each part of a V-Union card

59 copies of any non-foil, basic Energy card

Once redeemed, Credits can then be used to grab copies of single cards you need for your collection through the Deck Editor, letting players easily access any available card.

Pokémon TCG Live Crystals: How to use and earn them

The third and final in-game currency for TCG Live is Crystals, which can be earned by completing specific quests, unlocking battle pass tiers, and leveling your account up.

Crystals can be used to purchase Booster Packs, promo cards, special bundles for products, and more through the in-game shop. Additionally, they can be used to upgrade your TCG Live Battle Pass to the Premium Pass or Premium Pass+, which gives players additional rewards while grinding their battle pass.

Unopened products stored in your connected TCGO account that you transfer over to the new platform will also be converted into Crystals. Here are the current conversion rates.