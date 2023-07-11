How to find Wailmer and Wailord in Pokémon Go: Catch guide, Shiny odds, more

Wailmer and Wailord are making a huge splash in Pokémon Go, and it’s time to catch or Shiny hunt them.

Just like the marine mammals they’re based on, Wailmer and Wailord are two giant Pokémon that have roamed the seas since the franchise’s third generation. In fact, Wailord was the longest Pokémon in the Pokédex up until the literal “Gigantic Pokémon,” Eternatus, was introduced in Gen VIII alongside the very fitting Dynamax mechanic.

Because Eternatus is not available in Pokémon Go yet, Wailord takes the title of the largest Pokémon in the mobile game, and considering just how big Wailord and Wailmer are, it shouldn’t be too hard to find them.

How to catch Wailmer and Wailord in Pokémon Go

Wailmer can be encountered in Pokémon Go in a variety of different ways. In addition to being a standard wild encounter, Wailmer may also appear in raid battles, eggs, Field Research, Special Research, and Timed Research on occasion.

Every once in a while, there might also be a special event that features Wailmer or Wailord. For example, there will be a Wailmer Spotlight Hour on July 11 from 6pm to 7pm local time. Wailmer’s spawn rate will be boosted during that small timeframe, so that will definitely be a great time to catch them and collect their Candy—you’re gonna need it.

To obtain Wailord, you need to evolve Wailmer with 400 Candy, which is way more than most evolutions require. Take advantage of special events like the Spotlight Hour to gather up as much Candy as possible to evolve your whale.

How to get a Shiny Wailmer in Pokémon Go

If you’re specifically looking for a Shiny Wailmer, they’re also pretty easy to spot. Rather than blue, Shiny Wailmer is a nice purple color. The same goes for Wailord. You should be able to find Shiny Wailmer wherever the standard variants appear, but like all other Shinies, the odds of finding them are low. You’ll just need a little luck on your side.

