How to evolve Varoom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the latest RPG adventure letting players loose in a world filled with magical creatures to befriend. This engine-based Pokémon is one of the new additions to the Pokédex from the Paldea region. As a new Pokémon, not many players are sure how to evolve it to its final form.

Fortunately, you can evolve a Varoom to Revavroom with enough training and dedication. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to evolve a Varoom to a Revavroom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

When does Varoom evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Image via Nintendo

All you need to get Varoom to evolve into Revavroom is to get it to level 40, which just means a lot of training alongside your party. You can keep it in the background but training it as your lead Pokémon in battle will train it faster. There are also sandwiches you can eat that will boost the experience you earn in battle.

If you want to find a Varoom, you can find it in Area Three in the East Province. Catch one of the Single-Cylinder Pokémon and then train it to the right level. If you don’t want to train your Varoom, you can catch a Revavroom on the east side of Glaseado Mountain, at North Province in Area One, and in West Province in Area Three.

As Poison and Steel-type Pokémon, these two monsters are strong against Rock, Fairy, and Ice-types. It isn’t very strong against Fire-types, so you won’t want to use it against Team Star’s leader Mela.

As long as you can find a Varoom, you’ll have a Revavroom in no time. That’s all you need to know about how to evolve the Varoom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.