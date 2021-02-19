How to complete the Pallet Town Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto

We all have to start somewhere.

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto is rolling out and with it comes more than a few full lists of Collection Challenges that will have players running around to find specific Pokémon to claim rewards.

The Collection Challenge works a bit differently than Field or Special Research tasks. All you need to do is capture certain Pokémon to complete them and get the various rewards.

Throughout the event on Feb. 20, several location-themed hour blocks will feature different generation one Pokémon spawning in the wild and with Incense.

For the first challenge, you’ll be tasked with capturing Pokémon you could potentially find in Pallet Town, the starting location for Pokémon Red and Green, and its surrounding areas.

If you manage to complete the challenge before the end of the event, you’ll get a handful of special rewards, including 151 Stardust, a Spearow encounter, and 30 Poké Balls.

Here are all of the Pokémon you should keep an eye out for.

Capture a Bulbasaur

Capture a Charmander

Capture a Squirtle

Capture a Caterpie

Capture a Weedle

Capture a Pidgey

Capture a Rattata

Capture a Spearow

Capture a Pikachu

Capture a Zubat

There are more Collection Challenges, Special Research, and more running throughout the Kanto Tour on Feb. 20.