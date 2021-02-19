How to complete the Green Version Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto

There's more fire than grass in this challenge.

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto is rolling out across the globe and players will be tasked with choosing one of two paths ahead of trying to complete all of the new challenges and research.

All day on Feb. 20, players will be encountering different Pokémon, challenges, and research depending on if they selected to play the Red or Green version. This includes two completely separate Collection Challenges based on the version-exclusive Pokémon.

The Collection Challenge works a bit differently than Field or Special Research tasks. All you need to do is capture certain Pokémon to complete them and get the various rewards.

If you selected the Green version and manage to complete the challenge before the end of the event, you’ll get several rewards, including 151 Stardust, a Lucky Egg, and a Silver Pinap Berry. And if you’re playing the Red version, you just need to trade with friends to finish the tasks.

Here are all of the Pokémon you should keep an eye out for.

Catch/Trade an Sandshrew

Catch/Trade a Vulpix

Catch/Trade a Meowth

Catch/Trade a Bellsprout

Catch/Trade a Magmar

Catch/Trade a Pinsir

There are Collection Challenges, Special Research, and more coming to the game during the Kanto Tour on Feb. 20.