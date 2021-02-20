How to complete the Evolve Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto is adding a lot of new content for players to complete, including a handful of Collection Challenges that will have players running around to find specific Pokémon to get some sweet rewards.

The Collection Challenge works a bit differently than Field or Special Research tasks. All you need to do is capture certain Pokémon to complete them and get the various rewards.

Some of the Collection Challenges are a bit stranger than others, however, and will instead require you to do some training once you catch the Pokémon. This is exactly what you will need to do to finish the Evolve Collection Challenge, as you will need to evolve every generation one Pokémon to its final stage.

If you manage to complete the challenge, you’ll get a handful of special rewards, including 15,100 XP, three Star Piece, and three Rare Candy. And because this will take a lot of time, you have until Feb. 28 to finish it.

Here are all of the Pokémon you need to have to finish the challenge.

Alakazam

Arbok

Arcanine

Beedrill

Blastoise

Butterfree

Charizard

Cloyster

Dewgong

Dodrio

Dragonite

Dugtrio

Electrode

Exeggutor

Fearow

Flareon

Flefable

Gengar

Globat

Golduck

Golem

Gyarados

Hypno

Jolteon

Kabutops

Kingler

Machamp

Magneton

Marowak

Muk

Nidoking

Nidoqueen

Ninetales

Omastar

Parasect

Persian

Pidgeot

Poliwrtah

Primeape

Raichu

Rapidash

Raticate

Rhydon

Sandslash

Seadra

Seaking

Slowbro

Starmie

Tentacruel

Vaporeon

Venomoth

Venusaur

Vileplume

Weezing

Wigglytuff

There are more Collection Challenges, Special Research, and more available for trainers to enjoy during the Kanto Tour on Feb. 20.