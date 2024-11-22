How to complete all Wild Area Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

The Wild Area 2024 event is here, which means additional opportunities to catch rare and powerful Pokémon in Pokémon Go. There are certain Pokémon you’ll want to seek out, especially if you’re looking to complete the Electric and Poison Collection Challenges.

These Collection Challenges are available during the Wild Area event, starting on Nov. 24 at 10am and ending Nov. 25 at 6:15pm in your local area. You can use this time to catch at least one of every Pokémon featured in these Collection Challenges, unlocking the fantastic rewards featured in their respective collections. The rewards are worthwhile for any Pokémon Go collector, as they feature some of the more elusive Pokémon Niantic has introduced to the mobile game.

All Wild Area Collection Challenge Pokémon and how to get them in Pokémon Go

Bulbsaur is appearing in the wild, and is on the Poison Collection Challenge list. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

There are two Collection Challenges you can work on during the Wild Area 2024 event in Pokémon Go. One focuses on Electric-type Pokémon, and the other on Poison-type. These are a celebration of the newly released Toxel, Toxtricitiy, and Gigantamax Toxtricity featured in this event.

Both Collection Challenges are offered simultaneously, and they should give you the chance to earn these rewards as you explore. These are only offered to those who picked up the Wild Area ticket, but regardless if you choose the Amped or Low Key Path, they should appear to every player who purchased the Special Research.

All Electric Collection Challenge Pokémon in Pokemon Go

These are all the Pokémon you can catch for the Electric Collection Challenge, and where you can find them in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon How to get them Alolan Geodude Has an increased chance to spawn during the Electric Hour Habitat rotation Electabuzz Has an increased chance to spawn during the Electric Hour Habitat rotation Electrike Has an increased chance to spawn during the Electric Hour Habitat rotation Helioptile Has an increased chance to spawn during the Electric Hour Habitat rotation Magnemite Has an increased chance to spawn during the Electric Hour Habitat rotation Shinx Has an increased chance to spawn during the Electric Hour Habitat rotation Stunfisk Has an increased chance to spawn during the Electric Hour Habitat rotation Voltorb Has an increased chance to spawn during the Electric Hour Habitat rotation

All Collection Challenge completion rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Pop Star Pikachu encounter, and three Silver Pinap Berries.

All Poison Collection Challenge Pokémon in Pokémon Go

These are all the Poison Collection Challenge Pokémon and how you can find them in Pokémon Go.

Bellsprout Has an increased chance to spawn during the Poison Hour Habitat rotation Bulbasaur Has an increased chance to spawn during the Poison Hour Habitat rotation Croagunk Has an increased chance to spawn during the Poison Hour Habitat rotation Qwilfish Has an increased chance to spawn during the Poison Hour Habitat rotation Skrelp Has an increased chance to spawn during the Poison Hour Habitat rotation Spinarak Has an increased chance to spawn during the Poison Hour Habitat rotation Tentacool Has an increased chance to spawn during the Poison Hour Habitat rotation Venipede Has an increased chance to spawn during the Poison Hour Habitat rotation

All Collection Challenge completion rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Rock Star Pikachu encounter, and three Silver Pinap Berries.

