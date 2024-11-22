Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Magnemite with a red and blue background
Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Pokémon

How to complete all Wild Area Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

There are two Collection Challenges you can work on throughout the Wild Area event as you explore and catch Pokémon.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Nov 22, 2024 05:07 pm

The Wild Area 2024 event is here, which means additional opportunities to catch rare and powerful Pokémon in Pokémon Go. There are certain Pokémon you’ll want to seek out, especially if you’re looking to complete the Electric and Poison Collection Challenges.

Recommended Videos

These Collection Challenges are available during the Wild Area event, starting on Nov. 24 at 10am and ending Nov. 25 at 6:15pm in your local area. You can use this time to catch at least one of every Pokémon featured in these Collection Challenges, unlocking the fantastic rewards featured in their respective collections. The rewards are worthwhile for any Pokémon Go collector, as they feature some of the more elusive Pokémon Niantic has introduced to the mobile game.

All Wild Area Collection Challenge Pokémon and how to get them in Pokémon Go

Bulbasaur with a green and light green background
Bulbsaur is appearing in the wild, and is on the Poison Collection Challenge list. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

There are two Collection Challenges you can work on during the Wild Area 2024 event in Pokémon Go. One focuses on Electric-type Pokémon, and the other on Poison-type. These are a celebration of the newly released Toxel, Toxtricitiy, and Gigantamax Toxtricity featured in this event.

Both Collection Challenges are offered simultaneously, and they should give you the chance to earn these rewards as you explore. These are only offered to those who picked up the Wild Area ticket, but regardless if you choose the Amped or Low Key Path, they should appear to every player who purchased the Special Research.

All Electric Collection Challenge Pokémon in Pokemon Go

These are all the Pokémon you can catch for the Electric Collection Challenge, and where you can find them in Pokémon Go.

PokémonHow to get them
Alolan GeodudeHas an increased chance to spawn during the Electric Hour Habitat rotation
ElectabuzzHas an increased chance to spawn during the Electric Hour Habitat rotation
ElectrikeHas an increased chance to spawn during the Electric Hour Habitat rotation
HelioptileHas an increased chance to spawn during the Electric Hour Habitat rotation
MagnemiteHas an increased chance to spawn during the Electric Hour Habitat rotation
ShinxHas an increased chance to spawn during the Electric Hour Habitat rotation
StunfiskHas an increased chance to spawn during the Electric Hour Habitat rotation
VoltorbHas an increased chance to spawn during the Electric Hour Habitat rotation

All Collection Challenge completion rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Pop Star Pikachu encounter, and three Silver Pinap Berries.

All Poison Collection Challenge Pokémon in Pokémon Go

These are all the Poison Collection Challenge Pokémon and how you can find them in Pokémon Go.

BellsproutHas an increased chance to spawn during the Poison Hour Habitat rotation
BulbasaurHas an increased chance to spawn during the Poison Hour Habitat rotation
CroagunkHas an increased chance to spawn during the Poison Hour Habitat rotation
QwilfishHas an increased chance to spawn during the Poison Hour Habitat rotation
SkrelpHas an increased chance to spawn during the Poison Hour Habitat rotation
SpinarakHas an increased chance to spawn during the Poison Hour Habitat rotation
TentacoolHas an increased chance to spawn during the Poison Hour Habitat rotation
VenipedeHas an increased chance to spawn during the Poison Hour Habitat rotation

All Collection Challenge completion rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Rock Star Pikachu encounter, and three Silver Pinap Berries.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.