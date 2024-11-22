How to get Pop Star Pikachu and Rock Star Pikachu during Pokémon Go Wild Area Global

Two of Pikachu’s iconic costume forms are returning in Pokémon Go for the first time since 2021’s Go Fest, and they are bringing their Shiny forms with them for the first time in the game’s history.

Pop Star Pikachu and Rock Star Pikachu are set to re-debut during Pokémon Go Wild Area Global, but finding the pair of them is a lot more scarce than you might think. They are both incredibly rare spawns, which sucks if you are trying to get both of them as a Shiny to add to your ever-growing Shiny Pikachu collection.

So, where exactly can you find them during the weekend festivities from Nov. 23 to 24?

Where to find Pop Star Pikachu and Rock Star Pikachu during Pokémon Go Wild Area Global

The duo return for the first time since 2021. Image via Niantic

There are only a few ways to get both Pop Star Pikachu and Rock Star Pikachu during Pokémon Go‘s Wild Area Global event, and it all depends on which branching path you take during the main Special Research.

If you choose Amp it Up or Keep it Low Key during the An Accomplished Trainer Special Research tasks introduced during the event, you’ll get one of the two Pikachus throughout the weekend. You cannot get both, so your only way to get the one your missing is to trade with someone who chose the other path.

If you choose Amp it Up, you’ll get Pop Star Pikachu spawns throughout the event; if you choose Keep it Low Key, you’ll get Rock Star Pikachu spawns instead.

Then, the only way to actually find the Pikachus is through specific methods, including:

The final part of the An Accomplished Trainer Special research tree gives you a Pikachu spawn. You get a Pikachu encounter for completing the Wild Area Collection Challenges. You get a Pikachu to spawn as a Daily Snapshot when taking a photo of your Partner Pokémon.

And that’s it. There are no raids or ways to get them outside of these methods, so if you are hoping to find a Shiny version of the duo, you need to be extremely lucky during the limited amount of spawns you get throughout the day to find one.

Hopefully, Niantic will create new ways to get the duo in the future in other events to help those trying to get a Shiny form of both, but for Go Wild Area Global, we hope that luck is on your side with your two to five daily Pikachu chances. If you don’t get a Shiny or a strong one, you’ll need to rely on trading to get one for the time being.

