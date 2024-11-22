Should you go Amped or Low Key in An Accomplished Trainer in Pokémon Go Wild Area?

There are two choices you have to make during the Pokémon Go Wild Area event, and it comes with the Special Research you get for the event. Here, you’ll have to pick if you want to go down the Amped or Low Key path, which offer distinct rewards.

These rewards are given to you throughout the event, which is what you’ll be working on throughout the weekend. You have until Nov. 23 at 6:15pm in your local area to complete all tasks. These vary in difficulty and reward, and the type of rewards and Pokémon you encounter can also be different. Knowing what you want to get from the Wild Area event is important, and that also helps you select the Electric or Poison path for the Special Research in Pokémon Go.

Is it better to go the Amped or Low Key in Pokémon Go?

Toxtricty’s two forms are the major focus point of this event. Image via Niantic

When it comes down to these choices, it varies on what form of Toxtricity you want to get, what type of Pikachu costume you want, and the medal you want for completing the An Accomplished Trainer Special Research in Pokémon Go. Each path offers a different choice, with the Amped path being for Electric-type fans, and the Low Key path for Poison-type fans. You get this choice if you bought the Wild Area ticket.

For those who choose the Amped path, you have a guaranteed encounter with a Toxtricity in its Amped form, which is the electric yellow version. In addition to this encounter, you’ll have a chance to catch Pikachu wearing its Pop Star outfit, which was originally seen during Pokémon Go Fest 2021. The final reward you get is the Electric Expert medal after you reach the end of An Accomplished Trainer Special Research.

If you go with the Low Key path, the Toxtricity you encounter during the event will be the Low Key version, which has the blue mane. Rather than a Pikachu wearing a Pop Star outfit, you’ll run across a Pikachu in its Rock Star outfit. This appearance also appeared during the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 event. The final reward you get when you complete An Accomplished Trainer Special Research is a Poison Pro medal, which’ll go on your profile page.

The choice comes down to which of the two you like the best in Pokémon Go. If there’s a Toxtricity you absolutely need to add to your collection, whether you’re fan of the Amped or Low Key version, go down that path. You’ll get one by the end of An Accomplished Trainer Special Research, and you can add it to your collection. However, if during Pokémon Go Fest 2021, there was a Pikachu you wanted, this might be a good time to grab one of these costumes. They have not returned to the mobile game since their first appearance.

It all comes down to a personal choice between the Amped and Low Key versions. I’m leaning toward the Low Key version because I want to add Pikachu in a Rock Star outfit to my collection. Beyond this choice, the rewards are roughly the same across the board.

However, when the Wild Area event is over, from Nov. 25 to 29, based on your chosen path, you’ll get a Timed Research that focuses on that particular Pokémon type. The Amped Path gives you Electric-type Pokémon and the Low Key Path gives you Poison-type Pokémon. These rewards are not immense, and you won’t be missing out on too much following the event if you went with a particular path, but it’s good to know all differences.

