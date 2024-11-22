Forgot password
All An Accomplished Trainer Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

What tasks and rewards do you need to complete to finish up An Accomplished Trainer, and what path should you pick?
Published: Nov 22, 2024 04:45 pm

The Special Research for the Pokémon Go Wild Area event is available, and you’ll have a chance to catch several Electric and Poison-type Pokémon. This Special Research, An Accomplished Trainer, comes with various tasks and rewards you must complete before the event concludes.

Grabbing this ticket for those who want to participate in the Wild Area 2024 event gives you several bonuses alongside the tasks and rewards you need to work on. It would be best to work through this during the event weekend, which means you have until Nov. 24 at 6:15pm in your local area to complete everything. These rewards are exclusive to those who complete An Accomplished Trainer, and we’ll be breaking down every task and item you get in Pokémon Go.

How to complete An Accomplished Trainer Special Research in Pokémon Go

Toxel in Pokémon Go
Toxel will appear in 10km eggs during the Wild Area 2024 event. Image via the Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

If you want to grab this Special Research ticket, make sure to pick up the Wild Area 2024 ticket. When the event begins in your area on Nov. 24 at 10am, log into the mobile game, and prepare for a busy day as you work on battling Gigantamax Toxtricity, catching Mighty Pokémon, and using Safari Balls. While you’re out exploring and playing, expect to complete various tasks for An Accomplished Trainer, bringing you one step close to the final rewards.

An Accomplished Trainer does have a branching path, which you select after you complete the first task. The path you want to explore is entirely up to you, but it does offer different choices. The Amped Path guarantees you an encounter with an Amped Form Toxtricity, the Pop Star Pikachu, and an Electric Expert Medal. For those who take the Low Key Path, you get a Low Key Toxtricity encounter, a Rock Star Pikachu encounter, and a Poison Pro Medal. Those are the significant differences between the two. The other rewards should be mostly the same.

Task One

TasksRewards
Spin 19 PokéStops or GymsTwo incense
Use an Incense20 Poké Balls
Catch 10 PokémonA Lucky Egg

All completed task rewards: 1,000 XP, two Star Pieces, and a Dynamax Excadrill encounter

Amp It Up Task 2

TasksRewards
Catch 10 Electric-type PokémonThree Razz Berries
Explore a km1,000 Stardust
Catch three different species of Electric-type Pokémon10 Great Balls

All completed task rewards: A Star Piece, a Poffin, and a Lucky Egg

Amp It Up Task 3

TasksRewards
Catch four Electric-type Pokémon with Nice ThrowsThree Pinap Berries
Earn a Candy exploring with an Electric-type as your Buddy10 Ultra Balls
Earn three hearts with your Electric-type BuddyA Fast TM

All completed task rewards: 1,000 Stardust, three Rare Candies, and three Nanab Berries

Amp It Up Task 4

TasksRewards
Catch 10 different species of Electric-type Pokémon1,000 XP
Power up Electric-type Pokémon six timesA Lure Module
Evolve three Electric-type PokémonA Charge TM

All completed task rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes, 25 Geodude Candy, and a Golem encounter

Amp It Up Task 5

TasksRewards
Power up Ground-type Pokémon three timesThree Hyper Potions
Use two supereffective Charged attacksThree Max Revives
Battle in two raids1,000 Stardust

All completed task rewards: 1,000 Stardust, Two Super Incubators, and three Toxel Candy

Amp It Up Task 6

TasksRewards
Hatch two eggs1,000 XP
Spin 20 PokéStops or GymsA Pop Star Pikachu encounter
Complete five Field Research tasksTwo Lure Modules

All completed task rewards: 1,000 Stardust, an Amped Toxtricity encounter, and an Electric Medal

Keep It Low Key Task 2

TasksRewards
Catch 10 Poison-type PokémonThree Razz Berries
Explore a km1,000 Stardust
Catch three different species of Poison-type Pokémon10 Great Balls

All completed task rewards: A Star Piece, a Poffin, and a Lucky Egg

Keep It Low Key Task 3

TasksRewards
Catch four Poison-type Pokémon with Nice ThrowsThree Pinap berries
Earn a Candy exploring with a Poison-type Pokémon as your buddy10 Ultra Balls
Earn three hearts with a Poison-type BuddyA Fast TM

All completed task rewards: 1,000 Stardust, three Rare Candies, and three Nanab Berries

Keep It Low Key Task 4

TasksRewards
Catch 10 different species of Poison-type Pokémon1,000 XP
Power up a Poison-type Pokémon six timesA Lure Module
Evolve three Poison-type PokémonA Charge TM

All completed task rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes, 25 Geodude Candy, and a Golem encounter

Keep It Low Key Task 5

TasksRewards
Power up Ground-type Pokémon three timesThree Hyper Potions
Use two supereffective Charged attacksThree Max Revives
Battle in two raids1,000 Stardust

All completed task rewards: 1,000 Stardust, Two Super Incubators, and three Toxel Candy

Keep It Low Key Task 6

TasksRewards
Hatch two eggs1,000 XP
Spin 20 PokéStops or GymsA Rock Star Pikachu encounter
Complete five Field Research tasksTwo Lure Modules

All completed task rewards: 1,000 Stardust, a Low Key Toxtricity encounter, and a Poison Medal

After you reach the end, there’s one brief Special Research called A Truly Accomplished Trainer, which should be a straightforward task, where you only have to claim rewards.

All A Truly Accomplished Trainer tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

TasksRewards
Claim RewardAn Elite Charged TM
Claim Reward15 Toxel Candy
Claim RewardTwo Lure Modules

All completed task rewards: Three XL Rare Candy, a Go Wild Area 2024 Avatar pose, and 10 Toxel XL Candy

