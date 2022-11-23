How to change Rotom forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the latest RPG adventures from Game Freak, bringing back many of the features players have come to expect from past entries. One of these is the Pokémon Rotom, who works as an assistant to humans, whether that be as a phone or kitchen appliance.

In Scarlet and Violet, you can change Rotom’s form to be a variety of different appliances.

You’ll have to get a gym badge and then head to the right store, but then you’ll be able to customize your Rotom. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to change Rotom’s form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to change Rotom forms in Scarlet and Violet

The first thing you’ll need to do is to complete the Cascarrafa Gym Test to unlock the Auction House in Port Marinada.

At the Auction House, you’ll notice there is an item to bid on called the Rotom Catalog. There’s no set time when it will spawn. Instead, it just appears in a stall randomly, so be sure to check back often. Once it does, make sure you bid the right amount to win it.

When you have the Rotom Catalog, open your bag and switch over to the Key Items section and select it. Use it on your Rotom, and you’ll need to decide which form you want your Rotom to take. These include:

Refigerator — Electric/Ice-type

— Electric/Ice-type Lawnmower — Electric/Grass-type

— Electric/Grass-type Electric Fan — Electric/Flying-type

— Electric/Flying-type Washing machine — Electric/Water-type

— Electric/Water-type Microwave oven — Electric/Fire-type

— Electric/Fire-type Lightbulb — Electric/Ghost-type

This doesn’t provide any difference except for giving Rotom a new second type and moves. Players can change Rotom’s type at any time, so it’s easy to customize it to suit your party.

If you need to find a Rotom to use the catalog on, look around the cities and human settlements in the East and West Provinces; Rotom likes to be around humans.