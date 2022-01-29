Even if you didn't choose Cyndaquil to join you from the beginning you still have a chance to add it to your party.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus brings back three starter Pokémon from previous games for players to choose from at the start of their adventure. The most popular of these appears to be the Johto Fire-type starter Cyndaquil, but if you didn’t choose this Pokémon, you can still add it to your party.

As usual, getting your hands on a starter Pokémon that you didn’t choose is quite a different task. In Legends: Arceus, it will involve some patience and grinding, but toward the end of your adventure, you’ll be able to remedy your decision at the beginning of the game no matter what you chose.

With a new Hisuian evolution, getting your hands on Cyndaquill is going to be important for players to complete their Pokédex. Here’s everything you need to know about where you can catch Cyndaquil in the wild.

How to catch a wild Cyndaquil in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company

Cyndaquil can be found within the Crimson Mirelands via Space-time distortions. These are the only places in the Hisui region where you’ll find this Fire-type Pokémon in the wild.

If you visit these Space-time distortions not only will you have the chance of encountering Cyndaquil, but also its two evolutions including the new Hisuian form for Typhlosion. The evolutions will only become present after you’ve finished the main story.

Other ways that you can get your hands on Cyndaquil include picking the Fire-type Pokémon as your starter or choosing it once you’re given a second starter Pokémon by Professor Laventon at the conclusion of the game’s main story.