Final piece of Kalos starter trio stars in long-awaited Pokémon Go Community Day

This is the best chance players will have to add the Shiny form of a popular Pokémon to their collections.

Prepare to make one more splash in Pokémon Go before the summer comes to an end.

Froakie is finally stepping into the spotlight as part of August’s Pokémon Go Community Day, Niantic announced today, giving players wider access to one of the most popular evolutionary trees in the entire Pokémon series with a few of their signature moves—as well as introducing their Shiny forms to the mobile title for the first time. The event is scheduled to take place on Aug. 13 from 2pm to 5pm local time and feature triple catch Stardust, double catch Candy, more Candy XL, and more.

For these three hours, Froakie, the Bubble Frog Pokémon, will appear en masse in the real world, replacing nearly all of the other spawns in the area. Collecting 25 Froakie Candies will allow players to evolve it into Frogadier, then 100 more will allow Frogadier to evolve into Greninja. As a starter Pokémon, Froakie is a rather rare spawn in Pokémon Go normally, so players should use this opportunity to stockpile Froakie Candies while they can.

Greninja will receive even more special treatment as, if players can fully evolve their Froakie into Greninja during the event duration and up to two hours afterward, it will learn both the Fast Attack Water Shuriken and Charge Attack Hydro Cannon. While Water Shuriken will be available to learn normally after the event concludes, Hydro Cannon is exclusive to this Community Day and can only otherwise be learned using an Elite Charged TM.

This event notably takes place during the 2023 Pokémon World Championships, where the best players of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Pokémon TCG, Pokémon UNITE, and Pokémon Go will compete in Yokohama, Japan from Aug. 11 to 13. Niantic previously revealed that some sort of event will be taking place in Pokémon Go during the duration of the World Championships, but no further details have been provided yet.

Only a few days later on Aug. 26, players will be able to indulge in the Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global event, discovering even more hidden gems that will lead to encounters with the Legendary Pokémon Groudon, Kyogre, and Rayquaza, as well as the chance to catch the Mythical Pokémon Diancie—marking an end to one of the busiest months in the history of the mobile title.

