Every Pokémon that can appear in mass outbreaks in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Mass outbreaks are a great way to find Alpha Pokémon and the new early method to Shiny hunting. However, Players can’t hunt every Pokémon with this method in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
A Mass outbreak is a report given by the NPC you interact with when leaving Jubilife Village. He will tell you to be careful because there have been reports of a mass outbreak. When you go to look at the map, it will show a Pokémon over a certain region of the map where there is a mass outbreak.
When you get into that map, the game will tell you exactly where the outbreak is. When you head to it, you will encounter four Pokémon of the outbreak type, and the game will signal that you’ve found the outbreak.
Players can Shiny hunt Pokémon in mass outbreaks since the odds for a Shiny in a mass outbreak are incredibly high, even if a player doesn’t have any factors that improve it further. This makes mass outbreaks enticing for any Shiny hunter.
Here is a comprehensive list of every Pokémon that can appear in each region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
Obsidian Fieldlands
- Pikachu
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Paras
- Parasect
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Chansey
- Mr. Mime
- Scyther
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Eevee
- Pichu
- Hisuian Quilfish
- Stantler
- Wurmple
- Silcoon
- Beautifly
- Cascoon
- Dustox
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Combee
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Cherubi
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Buneary
- Mime Jr.
- Happiny
Crimson Mirelands
- Paras
- Parasect
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Lickitung
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Chansey
- Tangela
- Togepi
- Sudowoodo
- Yanma
- Murkrow
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Roselia
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Budew
- Combee
- Pachirisu
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Bonsly
- Happiny
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Carnivine
- Lickilicky
- Tangrowth
- Yanmega
- Petilil
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
Cobalt Coastlands
- Vulpix
- Hisuian Growlithe
- Machop
- Machoke
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Chansey
- Tangela
- Magmar
- Togepi
- Aipom
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Remoraid
- Octillery
- Mantine
- Magby
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Ambipom
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Happiny
- Chatot
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Mantyke
- Tangrowth
- Basculin
Coronet Highlands
- Clefairy
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Onix
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Chansey
- Scyther
- Electabuzz
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Cleffa
- Sudowoodo
- Yanma
- Misdreavus
- Gligar
- Heracross
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Elekid
- Nosepass
- Roselia
- Chimecho
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Budew
- Chingling
- Skunky
- Skuntank
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Bonsly
- Happiny
- Gible
- Gabite
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Yanmega
- Rotom
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
Alabaster Icelands
- Machop
- Machoke
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Lickitung
- Chansey
- Eevee
- Aipom
- Misdreavus
- Gligar
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Stantler
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Chimecho
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Ambipom
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Chingling
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Happiny
- Gible
- Gabite
- Munchlax
- Riolu
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Mamoswine
- Basculin
- Hisuian Zorua
- Hisuian Zoroark
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Bergmite
- Avalugg