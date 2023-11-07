European Pokémon Go players can now enjoy events other regions have played for years

They don't have to miss out any longer.

Pokémon Go players in Europe have a big reason to celebrate today as they can now join in on the fun of officially sanctioned events players in North America have been enjoying for many years now.

The Pokémon Company shared the exciting news on Nov. 6, confirming European Pokémon Go players can now take part in Organized Play—sanctioned events at local retailers in cities like Berlin, London, Milan, Stockholm, and more. Players can track the exact locations of these events on the Pokémon Go official website.

These events are designed to bring the Pokémon community together, allowing players to meet up, compete against each other, and even earn unique rewards that aren’t available anywhere else. They’re similar to the ones Pokémon Trading Card Game players are used to seeing.

There are two kinds of events: Pokémon Go League Challenges and Pokémon Go League Cups. Pokémon Go League Challenges are perfect for beginners. These friendly tournaments happen often and are a cool way to learn how to battle and see how players stack up against others.

Pokémon Go League Cups, on the other hand, are a massive step up. These events are a bit more serious and give players the chance to earn Championship Points to qualify for major competitive tournaments.

Every Pokémon Go player can find an event that suits their style, whether it’s for casual fun or a competitive thrill. And the best part is the events happen often too, so there’s always a chance to dive in.

The expansion of Pokémon Go events into Europe marks the beginning of a bright new chapter for players in the region. This move is a significant stride towards creating a truly worldwide community for the game. Now, these players can take part in the local competitive scene without having to journey across the ocean to visit North America or any other continent.