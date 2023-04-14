That way, nobody has to miss out.

Typhlosion, the prickly Fire-type starter from Generation II, has landed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet via another exciting Tera Raid Battle Event, and naturally, that means the other two Pokémon in its evolutionary tree—Cyndaquil and Quilava—will be available via breeding, too.

In addition to wanting to know what time the event starts, where to find the raids, how to beat the raid with ease, and whether it’s possible to catch additional Typhlosion or a Shiny Typhlosion, an important question fans keep asking is whether it’s possible to trade Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion after breeding a new one.

Can you trade Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

In short, yes—you can trade Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion in Scarlet and Violet. This applies to Link Trades with friends and Surprise Trades with other players.

There is one condition, however. You can’t trade the initial Typhlosion caught from the Tera Raid Battle event, but you can trade any Cyndaquil, Quilava, or Typhlosion hatched from an egg after breeding that Typhlosion with Ditto.

That means those who missed out on participating can receive them from a generous friend, and the best part is, the breeding process is simple if you know how to do it.

Image via The Pokémon Company

It’s also important to note it still won’t be possible to use Cyndaquil, Quilava, or Typhlosion received via trades in Tera Raids or competitive battles. They’re strictly limited to non-online content, and it’ll likely stay that way for a while.

This limitation has been imposed on all Pokémon from Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle Events ever since the very first one that revolved around Charizard’s arrival.